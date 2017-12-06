5 December 2017

Sudan: Badawi Al-Khair Stresses Importance of Reaching New Formula for Elections

Khartoum — The Secretary of Political Relations of the National Congress Party, Badawi al-Khair stressed the importance of reaching of a new formula to the elections in the Sudan in order to preserve the homeland, and represents the national unity of the Sudanese people.

During his address, Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall to the workshop on the Elections and the Future of the Political Practices, organized by the Higher Coordinative Committee for the Follow-up of the Implementation of the Outcomes of the National Dialogue, he noted that the challenge facing the political forces is how to attract the community members to participate in the electoral process, and to perfectly chose their representatives.

He added that the main reasons for community reluctance to participate in the electoral process are the overcrowding in the political arena, "we have chosen the decentralized governance of ruling the, and it needs strong institutions because it is the valve of unity, "pointing out that community participation rate in the elections does not exceed 15%.

