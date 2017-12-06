Cameroon: High-Tech Development - Israel Shares Expertise

A four-day seminar to encourage the country's young techies to be innovative officially opened in Yaounde yesterday.

Israeli experts in information and communications technology are sharing knowledge with young Cameroonian techies. The foreign experts are also building the capacity of the technology entrepreneurs in the areas of high tech and innovation as key aspects of bilateral cooperation between Israel and Cameroon. The about 100 participants drawn from nine out of ten regions of the country are taking part in the second edition of the Israel-Cameroon High Tech and Innovation Seminar. The four-day come-together, which is pegged on inspiration, business opportunity and partnership, officially opened yesterday in the capital Yaounde. On hand at the opening ceremony were Cameroon's Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa and the Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Ran Gidor. According to Ran Gidor, Israel took interest in developing the high tech sector in Cameroon because they discovered that there was already a high technology sector in Cameroon which is growing especially in places like Buea, Dschang and Douala. "This is what we shall like to be partners for. The Israeli economy is based on high tech and when we identify potential partners, we will like to work together," the diplomat said. He commended the participation of ethnic Bororos as well as a high female participation. "I hope many participants will come to Israel for training and academic programme so as to tighten Cameroon-Israel relations," Ran Gidor said. For his part, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa thanked the Israeli government for the initiative, noting that the high tech sector is a key domain for the emergence of Cameroon. Organisers say by the time the seminar ends this Thursday, participants would have greater awareness of business opportunities. They will equally be expected to have developed skills to valuate and grow their businesses, gain knowledge from the Israeli experience on product development and pitching an innovative product to a large company.