Sudan: First Vice President Witnesses Opening of First International Festival of the Sudanese Palm and Dates

The celebration was also attended by the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Ajaimi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum Hamad Al-Junaibi, the Secretary General of the Khalifa International Prize for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation in the UAE Dr. Abdul Wahab Sayid the Chairman of the Sudanese Palm Cultivation and Care Society, Prof. Ahmad Ali Qneif and a number of ministers, ambassadors and those who concerned with the palms of the farmers and producers of dates.

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. General Bakri Hassan Salih honored Tuesday the Celebration of the Opening of the First International Festival of the Sudanese Palm and Dates.

