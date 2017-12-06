Sudan: Baroud Sandal Describes As Positive Opposition Statements On Running of Upcoming Elections

Khartoum — The member of legislative council of Khartoum state, the member of the Popular Congress Party, Baroud Sandal, has described the statements announced by the opposition on determination to run the upcoming elects as positive.

He noted that the origin in politics that the opposition runs the elections that have fulfilled the conditions of integrity, transparency and impartiality of the elections' commission.

In statement to SUNA Baroud indicated that the PCP commends every step for surpassing waring, explaining that the statement of Malik Agar, the leader at the opposition Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, on determination to run the upcoming elections comprehended as a believe on the necessity to put down arms and an intention to enter in settlement dialogue with the government.

He advised the government to provide a real partnership in the executive authorities, not a symbolic one in order to contribute in the resolution of the country's issues, stressing its commitment on the implementation of the national dialogue outcomes.

He expressed hope that peace and stability would prevail on entire country, with political parties that have abandoned arms and tribalism.