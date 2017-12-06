5 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NCP Political Secretariat - There Must Be Political System That Takes Into Consideration Sudan's Circumstances

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Political Secretariat of the National Congress Party, Dr. Obied alla Mohamed Obied alla has noted to the necessity for the establishment of a political system that takes into consideration the circumstances of the Sudan.

During the deliberations, Tuesday, of the workshop of the elections and the future of the political practices, currently held at the friendship hall in Khartoum, dr. Obied alla noted "we are looking for a political system that realizes the goals of boosting the national unity and construction, and achieve peace and political reconciliation", "there are many different political systems in the world, and the Sudan has exercised the direct liberal system which is not suitable for the Sudan's reality and it empowers the majority and excludes the minority" he added.

He indicated that "there are objective alternatives that would realize our goals", stressing the privilege of following the mixed political system which would realize justice and give opportunity to the parties to participate in the parliament, asserting that the political process in the country requires treatments.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.