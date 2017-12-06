Sudan: NCP Political Secretariat - There Must Be Political System That Takes Into Consideration Sudan's Circumstances

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Political Secretariat of the National Congress Party, Dr. Obied alla Mohamed Obied alla has noted to the necessity for the establishment of a political system that takes into consideration the circumstances of the Sudan.

During the deliberations, Tuesday, of the workshop of the elections and the future of the political practices, currently held at the friendship hall in Khartoum, dr. Obied alla noted "we are looking for a political system that realizes the goals of boosting the national unity and construction, and achieve peace and political reconciliation", "there are many different political systems in the world, and the Sudan has exercised the direct liberal system which is not suitable for the Sudan's reality and it empowers the majority and excludes the minority" he added.

He indicated that "there are objective alternatives that would realize our goals", stressing the privilege of following the mixed political system which would realize justice and give opportunity to the parties to participate in the parliament, asserting that the political process in the country requires treatments.