Luanda — The celebration of the 130th anniversary of Maputo city, 1º de Agosto will participate in the Intercities tournament in the Mozambican capital as from 14 to 16 November.

The club's basketball director, Kikas Gomes, said that they will take advantage of the competition to offer the Mozambican people the best of Angolan basketball as well as to give competitive shooting to the group.

The trip to the stage of the event, played annually in that country, is scheduled for this Wednesday.