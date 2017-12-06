Angola: MP Defends New Form of International Relations

Luanda — Promoting a new form of international relations for mutual respect, equality, justice and cooperation of mutual benefit is crucial to building a community of common destiny of humanity" and a better world, said the MP, Mario Pinto de Andrade.

The member of National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) was speaking at the Wanshou Forum held recently in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

The event is part of the high-level dialogue between the Chinese Communist Party and political parties from 120 countries.

"Building the common destiny community of humanity and better world requires political parties and leaders to assume their historical responsibilities and foster a spirit of hard work," said Mario Pinto de Andrade.

Also second secretary of the governing MPLA party in Luanda, Pinto de Andrade said that China, as the world's second largest economy, has enormous political and economic potential.

This potential, he added, benefits the Chinese people and facilitates efforts to build a fair world of justice and allows the sharing of countries.

The MPLA Central Committee member also supported the efforts of this Asian country focused on defence of world peace, national sovereignty, eradication of poverty and other achievements of social justice.

The concept for building a common destiny community of humanity was presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the meeting with leaders of about 200 political parties and organisations.