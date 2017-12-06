Uganda: Basena Asks His Boys to Step Up

Kampala — Cranes coach Moses Basena has hinted at ringing some changes to the side that drew with Burundi on Monday.

Fourteen-time record Cecafa champions, Uganda, were made to sweat in the goalless draw in Kakamega, leaving them having to beat South Sudan on Friday if they are to remain in charge of their destiny in Group B. Both sides were wasteful in front of goal, with Derrick Nsibambi, who started up top with Allan Kateregga, Milton Karisa and Muzamiru Mutyaba supporting him, failing to open his and Uganda's account.

Basena replaced Karisa with Paul Mucureezi, Tadeo Lwanga with Nelson Senkatuka and Hood Kaweesa in place of Kateregga but Uganda could not still break down the Burundians. "I expected more from the players," lamented Basena, "But now we have another chance against South Sudan and they know they have to do better.

The former Cranes and Villa midfielder told Daily Monitor he may make "one or two changes" for the match against South Sudan, saying "South Sudan's game is massive for us."

It's the attacking area Basena is likely to play around with as he looks to possibly better scoring options, with either of Kaweesa and Senkatuka fancying their chances alongside Nsibambi.

The Cranes continue training in Kakamega today with a clean bill of health from Monday's game. Uganda are holders of the last edition held in Ethiopia two years ago.

2017 CECAFA, KENYA

Tomorrow

Tanzania vs. Zanzibar 2pm, Machakos

Rwanda vs. Libya 4pm, Machakos

Ethiopia vs. Burundi 3pm, Kakamega

Friday

Ugandan vs. S. Sudan 3pm, Kakamega