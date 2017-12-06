6 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Basena Asks His Boys to Step Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — Cranes coach Moses Basena has hinted at ringing some changes to the side that drew with Burundi on Monday.

Fourteen-time record Cecafa champions, Uganda, were made to sweat in the goalless draw in Kakamega, leaving them having to beat South Sudan on Friday if they are to remain in charge of their destiny in Group B. Both sides were wasteful in front of goal, with Derrick Nsibambi, who started up top with Allan Kateregga, Milton Karisa and Muzamiru Mutyaba supporting him, failing to open his and Uganda's account.

Basena replaced Karisa with Paul Mucureezi, Tadeo Lwanga with Nelson Senkatuka and Hood Kaweesa in place of Kateregga but Uganda could not still break down the Burundians. "I expected more from the players," lamented Basena, "But now we have another chance against South Sudan and they know they have to do better.

The former Cranes and Villa midfielder told Daily Monitor he may make "one or two changes" for the match against South Sudan, saying "South Sudan's game is massive for us."

It's the attacking area Basena is likely to play around with as he looks to possibly better scoring options, with either of Kaweesa and Senkatuka fancying their chances alongside Nsibambi.

The Cranes continue training in Kakamega today with a clean bill of health from Monday's game. Uganda are holders of the last edition held in Ethiopia two years ago.

2017 CECAFA, KENYA

Tomorrow

Tanzania vs. Zanzibar 2pm, Machakos

Rwanda vs. Libya 4pm, Machakos

Ethiopia vs. Burundi 3pm, Kakamega

Friday

Ugandan vs. S. Sudan 3pm, Kakamega

Uganda

New Age Limit Poll Shows Stalemate

The most comprehensive poll conducted so far on how MPs are likely to vote when the Raphael Magyezi age limit amendment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.