6 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rugby in Crisis - It's Not Just Allister Coetzee Who Should Be Subject to a Performance Review

More than a year ago, the brains trust of South African rugby gathered in Cape Town to plot the future of the sport. None of the things discussed at the "indaba" seems to have materialised. And nobody seems to have taken responsibility for those failures either. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Towards the end of 2016, as South African rugby's crisis deepened, the men in suits all descended on Cape Town to solve its ills. More than 50 of them put their heads together at this "very important event for South African rugby".

At the time, Mark Alexander, now president of SA Rugby, said: "We need to place player welfare high on the agenda, and we need to develop short-term interventions and a long-term plan to change the way we deliver the game in South Africa."

Anyone who has ever worked in public relations will be familiar with the buzzwords thrown into that sentence. It is hardly a surprise that more than a year later, what exactly was garnered from this rendezvous remains unclear. Unless, of course, the plan forward was to play ugly rugby, fall deeper down the abyss and suffer an identity crisis.

