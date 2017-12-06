Namibia: 22 Killed On Roads in Three Days

THIRTY-ONE road accidents claimed the lives of 22 people and left 38 injured between 1 and 3 December, according to the Motor-Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund.

Of the 22 fatalities, 10 people were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday after the cars they were travelling in collided head-on and burst into flames on the Okahandja-Karibib road.

MVA Fund spokesperson Kapena Tjombonde said the number of accidents increased by 17% over the same period in 2016.

"This is according to the festive season campaign's comparative crash data between 22 November to 3 December 2016, and 2017. Although the fatalities increased, the crashes decreased by 9%, and injuries by 14%," she stated.

In 2016, the MVA Fund recorded 122 crashes for the same period, which dropped to 111 in 2017. Injuries also decreased from 214 people injured in 2016 accidents to only 184 in 2017.

Tjombonde said during the period from 22 November to 3 December 2016, 23 people died on national roads, compared to 27 deaths recorded in 2017.

Police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said Sunday's accident happened around 19h20 when two vehicles, a VW Golf and a GWM Steed pickup, collided head-on.

"Nine people, including a baby, perished at the scene, while the 10th person died later. The victims are not yet identified, as many were burnt beyond recognition. Thus, we appeal to the family members of those who were involved in the Okahandja-Karibib accident to visit the Windhoek police mortuary to submit DNA samples for identification purposes," said Shikwambi.

On Monday, police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga conveyed condolences to the families of those who perished in Sunday's horrific accident, as well as others who died in accidents before and over the weekend.

"As the police, we continue to caution and remind all motorists to uphold the rules and regulations of the road. Rest if you are tired, and avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, we request everyone to respect their own lives, and exercise extreme caution and consideration when on the road," Shikwambi said.

Relatives of the deceased can contact warrant officer Shatipamba at the police mortuary, or on 081 273 5188.