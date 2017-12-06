South Africa: 50 Years Since the First Heart Transplant - What a Piece of Work Is a Man!

analysis

The 50th anniversary of the first successful heart transplant encourages J. BROOKS SPECTOR to look back at Dr Chris Barnard's unprecedented medical moment - and to think about what happens next. Shades of the final scenes in the Robin Williams film, Bicentennial Man, perhaps?

O my heart! Be still already!

Why are you pounding so savagely?

It is the will of heaven

that I should leave her.

And if your young life gave you

nothing but delusion and pain,

it still gave her joy,

so let it be lost!...

'To my heart! Be still already!'

(Music by Franz Schubert, text by Ernst KF Schulze)

This week marks the 50th anniversary - 3 December 1967 - of the first successful heart transplant, the removal of the still-beating heart of Denise Darvall (who had been rendered brain dead in a motor vehicle accident) and its placement into the chest of Louis Washkansky, in a triumphant culmination of techniques developed by scientists and doctors around the world. The charismatic South African surgeon, Christiaan Barnard, led this first operation together with his team at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

Barnard's success and the global clamour that operation generated for more transplants, even though...