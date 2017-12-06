South Africa: Western Cape Police Constable Shot and Wounded

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night after he allegedly shot and wounded a police officer, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old constable was shot while on duty on Tuesday night in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said.

He was rushed to hospital in a serious condition. He was still being treated for a gunshot wound, Traut said.

Following the suspect's arrest, officers confiscated an Astra revolver.

Traut said once charged, the man would appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on a charge of attempted murder.

"An attack on a police officer will not be taken lightly, and we will pursue every avenue to apprehend and convict the perpetrator," Traut said.

Source: News24