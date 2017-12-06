6 December 2017

South Africa: Why We Should Care About Inhumane Prison Conditions

On the anniversary this week of Sonke Gender Justice and Lawyers for Human Rights' Pollsmoor overcrowding court victory, we should remember why the state of our prisons matter - and consider what we should be doing to improve conditions. By ARIANE NEVIN and CLARE BALLARD.

On 5 December 2016, the Western Cape High Court declared conditions in Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility (Pollsmoor Remand) to be in breach of the government's constitutional obligations to detain inmates in conditions consistent with human dignity.

For decades, Pollsmoor Remand, a facility for awaiting trial detainees, has been operating at more than twice its approved capacity. In a landmark ruling, the court ordered the South African government to reduce overcrowding in Pollsmoor Remand from roughly 4,080 detainees (250%) to, at most, 2,430 detainees (150%) within six months, and to produce a plan to address and prevent overcrowding and other inhumane conditions in the facility.

