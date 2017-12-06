6 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NYSC Member Quarantined for Monkey Pox in Benue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wantu

Makurdi — A National Youth Service Corps member serving in Benue State (names withheld), suspected to be infected with Monkey pox, has been quarantined at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

The state's Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. (Mrs.) Cecilia Ojabo, who disclosed this to The Guardian yesterday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said that the corps member was suspected to have contracted the disease after having sex with a girl from Gboko who was earlier diagnosed positive with the ailment.

She said the corps member, who is on his national primary assignment in the state, had revealed to have had a relationship with the girl.

Ojabo said: "When we learnt of the case of the Monkey pox in Gboko, we swiftly moved and confirmed the lady at BSUTH Infections Unit and the blood sample from her was sent to Senegal. Few weeks ago, the result came back confirming her positive.

"The girl told us that she got the disease from a driver who spent a night with her, but when we call the man on his number, he denied visiting Benue.

"The third case of Monkey pox in the state was reported of a boy schooling in Taraba who came home at Katsina-Ala with symptoms of the disease, but vanished when a medical team was dispatched to the place to verify his case.

"But when the parents of the boy with a suspected case were contacted, they also feigned ignorance of their child's whereabouts."

Nigeria

General Leading War Against Boko Haram Removed

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Attahiru Ibrahim, has been removed from that position. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.