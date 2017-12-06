Nigeria: NYSC Member Quarantined for Monkey Pox in Benue

Makurdi — A National Youth Service Corps member serving in Benue State (names withheld), suspected to be infected with Monkey pox, has been quarantined at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

The state's Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. (Mrs.) Cecilia Ojabo, who disclosed this to The Guardian yesterday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said that the corps member was suspected to have contracted the disease after having sex with a girl from Gboko who was earlier diagnosed positive with the ailment.

She said the corps member, who is on his national primary assignment in the state, had revealed to have had a relationship with the girl.

Ojabo said: "When we learnt of the case of the Monkey pox in Gboko, we swiftly moved and confirmed the lady at BSUTH Infections Unit and the blood sample from her was sent to Senegal. Few weeks ago, the result came back confirming her positive.

"The girl told us that she got the disease from a driver who spent a night with her, but when we call the man on his number, he denied visiting Benue.

"The third case of Monkey pox in the state was reported of a boy schooling in Taraba who came home at Katsina-Ala with symptoms of the disease, but vanished when a medical team was dispatched to the place to verify his case.

"But when the parents of the boy with a suspected case were contacted, they also feigned ignorance of their child's whereabouts."