Nigeria: Ondo Government Arrests Suspected Quack Doctor, Shuts Hospital

A Middle-aged man identified as Adewale Owolanke has been arrested by the Ondo State government for alleged medical offences and quackery. The government also ordered an immediate closure of his hospital.

The hospital was discovered yesterday at Uso community in Owo Local Council of the state during a monitoring exercise carried out by the state Ministry of Health.

The leader of the ministry's team and Director, Dr. Olayinka Akinsete, said the state government got a hint of the nefarious activitiesat the hospital .

According to him: "There was a report about a hospital with high fatality. When we got there, the place was initially locked because they were aware of our presence. It was later opened.

"We saw all the instruments the fake doctor used. We saw cases such as evacuation, surgeries among others. Yet, he denied all.

"It is now obvious that the man is a quack. He has been practising quackery for sometime. He could not show us any certificate to prove that he is a doctor.

"As it is now, we have closed down the place and other things will follow," he added.

Akinsete said the case would be investigated further. He revealed that some qualified and certified medical doctors in the state had connections with the accused.

The state Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Dolani Gbelela, described the incident as unfortunate.

Gbelela, who was part of the "squash team," added that it was getting clearer that those who were regarded as 'quacks' were being encouraged and shielded by qualified and certified medical doctors.

To put an end to the menace, he said: "NMA is interfacing with the monitoring unit of the ministry and government. We pray that government will listen to its yearning and advice. We also pray that government will listen to us and assist us because NMA can do little."

Nonetheless, the NMA boss asserted that the state government had major roles to play in the efforts to eradicate quackery and other criminal activities in the profession.

Owolanke claims he was trained in America Barbados University and currently doing his clinical at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State.

He confessed that he carried out a surgery without the appropriate licence to practise, adding that he had closed down the surgery theatre in his hospital.

The suspect also disclosed that one of certified medical doctors in the state (name withheld) was offering tutelage and protection for his illicit medical operations.