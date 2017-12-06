Nigeria: FIFA Appoints Nigerian Company As Exclusive Travel Agent

World football governing body, FIFA has appointed has appointed Nigeria's Pencilland Travels and Tours Ltd (Flyforvalue) as the Exclusive Travel Agent for 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament for the country.

The appointment means the company will be responsible for getting match tickets, arranging official movement of Nigerian football fans to Russia and the venues during the World Cup.

Speaking at a press briefing on her company's new assignment, Managing Director of Pencilland Travels and Tours Ltd, Mrs. Oluwakemi Soname said the contract allows Pencilland to bundle the match tickets with other ancillary services like hotel bookings, tours and many more.

"We recently secured the rights from Integral Sponsorship & Experiential Marketing Ltd that is authorised by FIFA to exclusively sell hospitality packages for the global sporting festival in Nigeria," she added.

Mrs. Soname added that with a total of 31 teams and 64 matches played in 11 Russian cities, including Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Sochi, and Kazan, football fans are advised to go through appointed agents like us to avoid the hassle of securing the tickets, airline bookings, hotels, meet & greet, local transfers and visits to shopping centres or cultural sites.

Soname said the cost of a package is dependent on the number of nights spent in Russia, the number and category of matches, standard of hotel and other added ancillaries.

Also speaking on the deal with FIFA, the Country Manager of Integral Sponsorship & Experiential Marketing Ltd, Mr. Abimbola Ilo said the company is excited to partner with Pencilland Travels and Tours Ltd (Flyforvalue) to bring the dividends of world-class football championship to lovers of Football in Nigeria.

He advised large delegates interested in going to the World Cup to "make their bookings early, otherwise, they will end up paying much more for the tickets as the tournament draws near."

Meanwhile, Super Eagles' Coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed the plans he has for his team when they take on Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the World Cup in Russia next year.

The coach, who played 4-2-3-1 during the Super Eagles World Cup 2018 qualifiers, but later switched to 3-5-2 for the 4-2 friendly win over Argentina, said he would use different formations at the World Cup depending on opponents.

"We won't approach every game the same way. There are things we will take into consideration before setting up tactics for any game.