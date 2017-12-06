Namibia: #weareone Parade Goes Coastal

OUT-RIGHT Namibia (ORN), together with partner organisations Voice of Hope Trust, Young Feminist Movement, Man Power Community and Tulinam, will be hosting its second parade of the year titled 'Swakopmund Pride' in the coastal town on Saturday, 9 December.

The parade is aimed at celebrating the human rights of Namibia's LGBTQI+ communities.

'Swakopmund Pride' is the second such event by ORN under the theme #WeAreOne after the successful Windhoek pride campaign which took place at the end of July.

#WeAreOne aims to celebrate the lived experience of LGBTQI+ persons in Namibia and to challenge othering processes to emphasise humanity above sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

The parade will kick off at 10h00 on Saturday along Sam Nujoma Avenue which will be decorated in colourful pride colours and play host to a sea of LGBTQI+ members and allies coming together to march for unity, inclusivity and acceptance. Starting on the corner of Daniel Tjongarero Avenue and Henties Bay Road, the parade will proceed down Sam Nujoma Avenue towards the Swakopmund Amphitheatre. At the amphitheatre, parade-goers can look forward to a rally as well as live entertainment by LGBTQI+ artists from 12h00 to 18h00.

ORN will also host a panel discussion titled 'I Am More Than My Body' plus the screening of 'So Over The Rainbow: Young Black and Trans In Namibia', a documentary by Namibian gender activist and poet Tangeni Kauzuu.

This will take place on Friday, 8 December, at 18h00 at House of Telne situated in the corner of Daniel Tjongarero Avenue and Tobias Hainyeko Street at Swakopmund.

On Sunday morning, 10 December, a church service will be held to create a safe space for the LGBTQI+ people to experience fellowship as well as connect. The organisers of Swakopmund Pride also invite community friends and family to pack their picnic baskets and join them at the Mole for some fun in the sun to network and share their stories.

ORN is a Namibian LGBTQI+ human rights based organisation formed in March 2010 by self-identified LGBTQI+ activists. ORN advocates as the voice for lesbian women, gay men as well as bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people in Namibia to redress the homophobic and transphobic rhetoric in the country.