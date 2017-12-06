6 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Prominent Somali Elder in Bardere Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unidentified assailants have shot and killed a prominent Somali Elder in Somalia's southern town of Bardere on Tuesday night.

Eyewitnesses said two men armed with pistols executed Seyduna Hajow in the heart of the town in the evening and fled the scene before the arrival of the security forces.

The late elder has served in the past as the secretary of the district administration between 1985-1991. He was a local peace activist since the collapse of the former central government.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder of the elder, but, security officials in the area say they believe Al Shabaab was behind the assassination.h

Bardere, which is a strategic city in Gedo region fell to Somali government forces backed by Kenyan military in 2015 after driving out Al Shabaab from the town during a major offensive.

Somalia

Al Shabaab Claims Killing 4 Soldiers in IED Blast Near Beledweyne

Al Shabaab has claimed to have killed at least four Somali government soldiers in a landmine explosion occurred on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.