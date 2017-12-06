Mauritius: Research and Innovation Bridges Scheme to Establish Sustainable Joint Venture Opportunities

press release

Research and Innovation Bridges, Mauritius Research Council's latest scheme launched under the National Innovation Initiative, was unveiled by the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, this morning at Cyber Tower 1, Cybercity, in Ebène. The scheme seeks to enable local stakeholders to collaborate with international partners to ease the sharing of new ideas, technologies and expertise.

In his address the Minister stated that, among the various growth-enablers, innovation is key in shaping modern corporate vision and helping leaders conceive previously unimagined strategic plans. By investing in innovation, Mauritius is anticipating the needs of its future customers, and is also poised to transition to the level of a high-income country, where innovation becomes the main driver of socioeconomic development, he said.

According to Mr Sawmynaden, innovation requires effective implementation, and this cannot be achieved in a sustainable manner at national level unless a structured framework is put in place to allow the 'real doers of innovation' to operate and grow.

Referring to the Research and Innovation Bridges Scheme, the Minister emphasised that this project will pave the way for fruitful joint ventures and in addition offer new opportunities, leading to job and wealth creation. He thus called for the need for multidisciplinary initiatives, team work, knowledge and reward sharing, and collaboration among local and foreign institutions.

The Scheme

The Research and Innovation Bridges Scheme is expected to enable an expansion of the Research/Industry Partnership and establish sustainable joint venture opportunities for Mauritian companies through bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

A Mauritian company, be it small, medium or large, wishing to undertake a project must partner with either: a company (small, medium, large) from any of the partner countries; or, a public/private Research/Academic Organisation from any of the partner countries.

Project proposals will be accepted in the areas of industry-oriented research leading to socioeconomic benefits, and, must contain innovative concepts with a view to sharpening the competitive edge in line with agreed principles of sustainable development.

An approved project may be awarded a matching grant of up to Rs 10 million of duration not exceeding 24 months.