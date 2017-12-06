6 December 2017

Egypt Is Going Through Important Transitional Phase of Economic Reform, Says Investment Minister

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr said on Tuesday 5/12/2017 that Egypt is going through an important transitional phase of economic reform.

Nasr made the remarks in a discussion organized by the faculty of economics and political science in Cairo University.

She explained that the government alone will not be able to enhance the financial and social circumstances, but through the cooperation and participation of civil society organisations.

Moreover, she underlined that the new investment law was issued in coordination with the private sector, as the law includes articles that are aimed at regulating business environment so that Egypt can be a beacon of investment in the region.

In addition, she underscored that the unemployment rates were down from 12.6% to 11.2%, pointing out that women represent the majority of the overall unemployment amounting to 26%.

The minister explained that such issue is dealt with through encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises.

