6 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Stock Market Implementation Depending On Firms

Luanda — The Angolan Securities Exchange (BODIVA) is organised in such manner that it is ready to receive the implementation of the Stock Market, however this move is exclusively dependent on business firms, revealed last Tuesday the director of the Capital Market Commission (CMC), Ottoniel Santos.

According to the source, the said infrastructure is also prepared to enable the introduction of the trade of debt securities.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the sidelines of the press conference organised by the Capital Market Commission (CMC), Ottoniel Santos explained that corporative debt is one of the services that BODIVA can provide.

"The effective launching (of the Stock Market) is not something that depends from the administrative point of view on BODIVA and the CMC, but on the need for strategies from the business firms that can get financing in that manner", explained the source.

He also spoke about the "Mentor CMC" programme, which is a financial education move being implemented by the Capital Market Commission (CMC), and which trains higher education students on the knowledge of finances issues, so that they can eventually join the labour market in this area.

The programme has the participation of the Catholic University of Angola (UCAN) and the public Agostinho Neto University (UAN).

