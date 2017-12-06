6 December 2017

Egypt: World Bank Approves $1.15 Billion Development Policy Loan for Egypt

The World Bank Group said its executive board approved on Tuesday a $1.15 billion development policy loan for Egypt to support the country's economic reform programs.

The loan is the last in a series of three annual loans totaling $3.15 billion issued from 2015 to 2017, the World Bank said in a statement.

The $1.15 billion loan, which supports Egyptian economic reforms aimed at creating jobs, ensuring energy security, strengthening public finances and enhancing business competitiveness, includes financing contributions of $500 million from the World Bank Group, $500 million from the African Development Bank and $150 million from Britain.

