6 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Designer Defends Creation of Fashion Workshops

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — The Angolan fashion designer, Liseth Pote, last Tuesday in Saurimo City, eastern Lunda Sul Province, defended the creation of fashion design workshops, which would have to include industrial equipment, with a view to boosting this art.

Speaking to ANGOP, Liseth Pote said that it is also important for the country to have markets where one can buy fabrics and other fashion design industry materials, so that designers can have an easier access to those products.

She went on to say that the provincial governors need to stimulate and encourage young people to get involved in culture and entrepreneurial activities, which is also a way to contribute to the diversification of the country's economy.

In her opinion, fashion design activity in Angola is still in need of a lot of investment, mainly in the areas of professional training, appearance of a textile industry and the exchange of experiences with more experienced artists from the international market.

"We have in the country young people with talent, the problem is the lack of material and financial support for them to produce and divulge their works. There are also very few fashion shows, which are activities that can help to collect funds", emphasised the fashion designer.

Liseth Pote started her career in the fashion design world in 1989 and since then she has represented the country in several fashion events abroad.

Angola

SME Repatriates Over 30 Congolese Citizens

At least thirty nine citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo, including three ladies, were repatriated on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.