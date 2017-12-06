6 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM Phones His French Counterpart to Discuss U.S's Anticipated Decision On Jerusalem

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry phoned on Tuesday 5/12/2017 his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to assess the consequences of the expected US' deceleration concerning Jerusalem.

Both ministers expressed their hope that the US would rethink before taking its decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem or recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, warning of the consequences of such step on the security of the region and the future of the peace process.

In addition, both diplomats discussed the bilateral relations, underlining the boost the relations have witnessed after the successful visit of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to France last month.

Spokesman for the ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said that Shoukry and Le Drian discussed ways of boosting coordination concerning the upcoming meeting of the international contact group for Lebanon that will be held in Paris on December 8, which Egypt received an invitation to attend.

MENA

