6 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Health Ministry, Sagrada Esperança Foundation Sign Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Health Ministry and the Sagrada Esperança Foundation last Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a view to developing joint actions that contribute to the improvement of the National Health System.

The document was signed by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, and the chairman of the Sagrada Esperança Foundation, Roberto de Almeida, in the ambit of the conference on feverishness, held in Luanda.

The agreement is also intended to find a better application of the initiatives of the Sagrada Esperança Foundation in the medical sciences domains, aiming for better quality of health services.

According to the final communiqué of the conference, the event recommended the need to sensitise and upgrade the health technicians on making early diagnosis of diseases, as well as laboratorial vigilance reinforcement and continuous training of technicians, among other recommendations.

Angola

SME Repatriates Over 30 Congolese Citizens

At least thirty nine citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo, including three ladies, were repatriated on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.