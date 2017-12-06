Angola: Health Ministry, Sagrada Esperança Foundation Sign Agreement

Luanda — The Health Ministry and the Sagrada Esperança Foundation last Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a view to developing joint actions that contribute to the improvement of the National Health System.

The document was signed by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, and the chairman of the Sagrada Esperança Foundation, Roberto de Almeida, in the ambit of the conference on feverishness, held in Luanda.

The agreement is also intended to find a better application of the initiatives of the Sagrada Esperança Foundation in the medical sciences domains, aiming for better quality of health services.

According to the final communiqué of the conference, the event recommended the need to sensitise and upgrade the health technicians on making early diagnosis of diseases, as well as laboratorial vigilance reinforcement and continuous training of technicians, among other recommendations.