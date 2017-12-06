Egyptian Translator Receives Ibn-Khaldoun-Senghor Award for Translation in Human Sciences

Head of the National Center for Translation Anwar Mogheth received Ibn-Khaldoun-Senghor Award for Translation in Human Sciences during its 10th edition.

This came during a ceremony held on Tuesday 5/12/2017 at the premises of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Paris.

Mogheth got the prize in appreciation of his role in enriching the Arab Public Library with translations for a number of books and important researches.

In statements to MENA on the sidelines of the ceremony, Mogheth expressed his happiness to be the first one to get this award over all of his works.

He necessitated paying more attention to translating Arabic books into French so that it would contribute to cultural exchange.