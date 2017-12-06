6 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bar Association Members Elect New Chairman

Luanda — Luís Paulo Monteiro Marques has recently been elected chairman of the Angolan Bar Association (OOA) for the 2018/2020 term.

The results of the electoral process, which has taken place in Luanda, were published last Tuesday.

Luís Paulo Monteiro Marques, who was the only candidate, will replace Hermenegildo Cachimbombo, who was in the post since 2012.

Luís Paulo Monteiro Marques has been a lawyer for the past 22 years. He was elected OOA chairman with 526 votes in favour and 48 against.

In consequence of this election Luís Paulo Monteiro Marques also becomes the chairman of the National Council of the Bar.

The Angolan Bar Association (OOA) was created on 20 September, 1996.

