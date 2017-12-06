Angola: Media Ministry Expects Consensual Solution for Radio Ecclesia Signal Expansion

Luanda — The Media Ministry is seeking a consensual solution for the expansion of the broadcasting signal of Radio Ecclesia (Angola's Catholic broadcasting station) nationwide.

This was said on Tuesday in Luanda by the Media minister, João Melo, during the opening ceremony of a training action aimed for Press Office directors of Angola and Sao Tome Episcopal Conference (CEAST), taking place in Luanda.

After stressing the historical importance of the role played by this religious radio worldwide and in Angola, the official added that is perfectly understandable that the Catholic Church is concerned about improving its mechanisms and communication tools with rest of the society.

On the occasion, the CEAST chairperson, Dom Tirso Blanco, said the radio signal expansion all over the country will enable people to hear the voices of the bishops, priests and the gospel.