Zimbabwe: William Masvinu Is Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly, Again

William Masvinu won the Mr Ugly contest on Sunday night. Mr Ugly is an annual contest that seeks to celebrate beauty in ugliness, according to organisers.

Scores of people attended Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly 2017 to see William Masvinu clinch the title for the third time in five competitions.

Masvinu, who comes from Epworth, edged off competition from four other contestants including close rivals Fanuel Musekiwa and Maison Sere at the braai fest held at Mutangaz Hideout in Goromonzi on Sunday night.

Masvinu walked away with $500 and a cow, with Musekiwa earning $200 and Sere $100 for second and third position respectively.

Masvinu expressed his happiness in winning the title.

"No one can dispute that I am the ugliest person in Zimbabwe. I now want to take my ugliness outside the country. If there is Mr Ugly World, I am confident I will bring the crown to Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Ugly World will be held in South Africa in 2018.

In 2015, Masvinu lost the title to Sere amid complaints that Sere's ugliness was only based on his missing teeth.

"Last time, complacency cosy me a lot but this time I came well prepared for the contest and I am happy I have reclaimed my trophy," he added.

However, the crowd was not pleased with his win because they saw it as a monopoly. According to News Day, besides suggesting a protest over Masvinu's monopoly of the title, the crowd also suggested that Masvinu should not be a contestant in the forthcoming pageants so that other contestants get a chance to win.

According to the pageant founder David Machowa, the 2017 event was successful.

"This year's event was bigger and better. It coincided with the braai festival where 14 000kg of meat were eaten," he said.

Among the top entertainers at the event, include Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Suluman Chimbetu.