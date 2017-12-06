6 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nac Says Female Sex Workers Crucial in HIV/Aids Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sarah Munthali

Mchinji — National AIDS Commission (NAC) says female sex workers are important players in the efforts against HIV/AIDS in the country.

NAC District Coordination Officer for the centre, Eric Dakamau, made the remarks in Mchinji on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting.

He said most female sex workers do not know their HIV status and reluctant to seek HIV/AIDS services due to fear of being discriminated, which is putting their clients at more risk.

Dakamau then called for organisations and all stakeholders dealing in HIV/AIDS to assist female sex workers acquire services to help in the prevention of the virus.

He said Malawi adopted the 90:90:90 approach by UNAIDS aimed at ensuring that by 2030, 90 per cent of people living with HIV are identified, 90 per cent of identified people living with HIV are initiated and retained on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and that 90 per cent viral suppression for ART patients is achieved.

"NAC is working with many organisations such as Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) to train the female sex workers and other peer educators on HIV/AIDS prevention information.

Coordinator for Global Fund Project, Tamala Mhango, said the organisation is implementing a project aimed at increasing demand and utilisation of HIV prevention care and support services among sex workers in Mchinji.

"We expect to reach 2000 female sex workers with condoms by December, 2017 and test 2000 for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and cervical cancer by 2017," she said.

According to Mhango, the project will also train peer educators among the sex workers to help reach peers with HIV prevention information and services.

During the meeting, the female sex workers elected a committee to coordinate events at district level.

Malawi

Unicef Donates 500 Bicycles for Community Policing Groups

As one way of promoting safety and security in the country,United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Tuesday donated 500… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.