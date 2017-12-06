Malawi: Mzuni to Fundraise for Accident Victims

Mzuzu — Mzuzu University students' social welfare targets to raise over K1.5milion through a fund raising musical show scheduled for Friday to help students who survived in a road accident.

According to the Director of Mzuzu Students' Social Welfare, Chisisi Maseko, four students died while 27 others sustained injuries of various degrees in the road accident which occurred at Ntakataka.

Maseko said the students were travelling in a 32-seater coaster from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) where they went to participate in National Bank of Malawi volleyball tournament.

"Twenty seven students who survived the accident are currently admitted to different hospitals. Fifteen students are at Mzuzu Central Hospital, eight at Kamuzu Central Hospital and four others are at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital," said Chisisi.

He said money raised through the show would be used to support the students admitted to different hospitals depending on their needs.

"This is the first time for us to hold a fund raising show, and whatever money we shall get at the end of it all, will be used to assist these road accident survivors," he said.

He said among other things the money would be used to buy an artificial limb for Chibwana who lost his leg.

Mzuni's Entertainment Director, Wilson Mhango said the show has been organized as one way of registering the students' unity sympathizing with their fellow students who are in need of support.

Performers at the show will include Skeffa Chimoto, Matse, Atotie Manje, Rill B and Luki who is a student at the university.