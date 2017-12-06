Namibia: Sinimbo Retained As Rundu Mayor

Rundu — Following the swearing-in ceremony held at the council chambers of Rundu Town Council on Monday, Verna Sinimbo retained her position as the town mayor and all the other six local authority councillors were also retained in their political positions.

Sinimbo, who was first elected as mayor in December 2015, has been mayor since then.

"I remember the first time when I took this office, it came with a lot of joy - you saw me smiling and very excited not knowing what my role was really going to be. I'm proud to be here once again elected as mayor of this great town, it is a role that I accept as a great honour and one that I intend to fulfil with utmost humility and loyalty towards the people of Rundu," Sinimbo said.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of a new term.

"Although the past year had its challenges, I believe that today offers the council an opportunity to turn challenges into lessons and use what we have learned to charge ahead into the new term with fresh excitement and a new zeal," she said in her acceptance speech.

Just like last year all councillors were re-elected into their previous positions - Ralf Ihemba remains as deputy mayor while Anastasia Antonio, Toini Hausiku and Isack Kandingo retain their positions as members of the management committee, and are all from the ruling Swapo Party.

Rundu Concerned Citizens Association's Reginald Ndara will serve as an ordinary member of the council and so will Mathews Wakudumo of the opposition APP.

Sinimbo said one thing that has been significant during the previous term is change.

"We experienced change within our council and town in the most drastic ways and although the changes caused some steering to the status quo, I believe that it should be viewed as a natural evolution and that progress is impossible without change, and as leaders it is our role to be agents of change," she noted.

Rundu magistrate Helen Olaiya presided over the election and swearing-in ceremony, which also decided the members of the management committee.