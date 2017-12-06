6 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Shaimaa Haridy Wins Two Medals in California World Championship

Photo: Egypt State Information Service
Egyptian powerlifter Shaimaa Haridy (file photo).

Egyptian powerlifter Shaimaa Haridy won two medals, a silver and a bronze, in the +90kg weight category in the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim in the US state of California.

Haridy copped the silver medal in the snatch of 153kg and a bronze in the snatch of 268kg.

In this competition, Egypt secured four gold medals in addition to one silver and one bronze in the competition.

Egypt's weightlifter Mohamed Ihab gave the country its first gold medal at the World Championship in 66 years, winning three gold medals in Anaheim.

Ihab emerged the winner in the snatch, clean and jerk and the total results in the men's 77kg category to make history for Egypt.

Also, Egyptian weightlifter Sara Samir clinched the gold medal.

