Nigeria: 26 Schools Qualify for Zenith/Delta Principal's Cup Zonal Stage

A total of 26 schools have emerged champions at the local government stage of the Delta State Principal's Cup football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank.

Although Delta State has 25 LGs, the competition was extended to 26 centres as Ughelli North was divided into two because of its size and population.

And so Ughelli North 1 has Marvel International Secondary School as winners while Ughelli North 2 has Ibru College as its champion.

Sapele with over 30 schools participating presented Obule Integrated School as champions and Ogume Government Secondary School emerged champion among 42 schools that competed in Ndokwa West Local Government.

Isoko North and Isoko South presented St Paul Secondary School and St Michael College as winners respectively. Three other schools, Iwere Collge, Koko, Essi College 2, Warri and Kokodiagbene Secondary School emerged from Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West.

The Head of the organising team for the annual football fiesta, Tony Pemu, told reporters on Tuesday that the draw for the zonal stage would be out soon.

Pemu said: "It has been a tough so far and we went round to monitor and ensure compliance to all the rules especially to avoid cheating. We suspended some schools caught cheating so that we can have a true winner.

"In the zonal stage, we will continue the exercise because it is only fair that those who worked so hard in accordance with all procedures are the ones we expect to compete in the finals."

The Season 2 of the competition started on November 1 in Asaba with over 700 participating teams in both private and public schools.

Zenith Bank's Group Managing Director, Peter Amangbo, had pledged at the beginning of this edition that the ongoing the tournament would be an improvement on the first edition.

Master Card International Secondary School defeated Iderghe Secondary School 2-1 to win the maiden edition of the youth football fiesta.