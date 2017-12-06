Egypt: Sisi Stresses to Trump Egypt's Firm Stance On Legal Status of Jerusalem

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Tuesday 5/12 /2017 a phone call from his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The two presidents discussed a decision planned to be taken by the US Administration to transfer the headquarters of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied East Jerusalem, presidential spokesman Bassam Reda said.

Sisi stressed Egypt's unshakable stance towards the legal status of occupied East Jerusalem within the framework of relevant UN resolutions and international references on that score.

He also urged Trump not to escalate the situation in the Middle East through taking decisions that would undermine the peace process.