Nigeria: AEDC Donates N3 Million to NMA, Sensitises Staff On HIV/Aids

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has donated N3 million to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) while it sensitised its employees on the HIV/AIDS disease and how they would spread the message to prevent it.

The Managing Director, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya who announced this while commemorating the World HIV/AIDS Day said it was to help the NMA buy an ambulance.

He noted that there were 1.8m new cases of the disease in 2016 and that the company is working to support everyone as people are being impacted by the disease.

"I would like to charge us all to be more aware of our status and to also spread the word as we jointly work together to curb this global menace," Mupwaya charged the staff members.

Highlighting the impact of the disease, the AEDC boss earlier said 36.7m people were living with the disease globally in 2016 from which 19.5m were receiving the medication called Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

He said: "The statistic of concern is that an estimated one million people died of AIDS-related diseases in 2016. Sub-saharan Africa, which bears the heaviest burden worldwide, accounts for about 64 per cent of all new HIV infections."

A medical expert from Medical Assurance at the Sheraton Hotel, Dr. Moye Zainab Valentina at the event said 39m people have died since the disease was discovered in the 80s'.

She said Nigeria has the second prevalence rate after South Africa with 60 per cent of new cases occurring in 2015.

Three staff of the power firm clinched prizes for the in-house essay contest held to mark the global HIV/AIDS Day from 24 entries submitted, AEDC said.