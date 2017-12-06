Nigeria: Iceland Star - Nigeria One of the Toughest Opponents

Winger of the Icelandic national team and Burnley Jóhann Berg Guomundsson, in an interview with the Lancashire Telegraph, has described Nigeria as one of the toughest opponents in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Guomundsson, who is set to become the first Burnley star to play in the World Cup since 1982, has refused to write off the chances of Iceland against the Super Eagles, saying anything can happen. We've got Croatia again, not really happy about that, we played them in the World Cup play-off last time and they were in our group this time, but we know we can beat them," Guomundsson said.

"Nigeria from the fourth pot, that's one of the toughest opponents there, but anything can happen in a big tournament like the World Cup. We've done some good things over the last few years and we'll go out there, enjoy it and try and do good things again."

Nigeria have faced Iceland only once in the past, back in 1981 when they lost 3-0 to the Nordic country in an international friendly.