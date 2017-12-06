6 December 2017

Nigeria: Infinity Tyres Starts Solar Power, Rewards Customers

By From Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Infinity Tyres Limited, Nigeria's leading tyre, battery and premium automobile accessories brand, has flagged off the 15th edition of its annual promo tagged, "Value Drive Promo", even as the company has diversified into the business of premium quality solar and standby power solutions.

The new area is in exclusive association with Eastman Power Limited, India.

The products are now available across the Infinity Group network in Nigeria. The group is also working on enhancing customer delight by adding value-added products and services to be launched by the first quarter of 2018.

An Executive Director of the company, Mr Vineet Mathur, disclosed this in a press conference to unveil the Value Drive Promo, which he said affords customers opportunities to win different prizes.

The Infinity Value Drive Promo guarantees customers a chance to win instant prizes on purchase of Infinity tyre or battery at accredited Infinity tyres outlets. Prizes to be won include cash and tyre services such as wheel balancing and wheel alignment, and premium quality compressed T-shirts and power banks.

The mega prize to be won this year will be a complete set of Eastman brand of Inverter and battery worth N180,000. The group has decided to open a full-fledged branch in Lekki, at the Heyden petrol station.

Another official, Mrs Moyo Ekiran, of Infinity Tyres Limited, described the "Value Drive Promotion" as the unique platform to appreciate loyal customers.

Ekiran said the Nigerian market, though competitive, was highly inclined in favour of companies that deliver products and services of highest quality.

