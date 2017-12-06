Nigeria: Dalung Indicts Officials of Aiding Doping Among Athletes

The Minister of Youth and Sport, Solomon Dalung has accused some stakeholders of sports federations of encouraging young and innocent athletes of taking prohibited drugs just to make sure they win.

The Minister, who stated this while speaking at a two-day anti-doping seminar for presidents and secretaries of sports federation yesterday in Abuja, said, Nigeria is not interested in winning at all cost but interested in winning fairly and honestly.

He said the essence of the seminar was to comply with the requirement of compliant status of the Nigeria as required by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code which is holding regular information and educations of stakeholders.

"And today we have secretaries of federations, sport administrators and presidents, these are the key actors involved in identification, training, nurturing and presentation of athletes. They must be familiar with the rules first," Dalung said. From 2002 when official documenting of drug testing commenced in Nigeria, at least 100 of our athletes have tested positive for doping. This figure would likely be higher if funds had been available to conduct a more appropriate number of drug tests during the period. Also, the figure brings to fore the high incidence of doping in our sports especially at the grassroots level.

"Doping does not only have the potential to destroy the intrinsic values of sports, its adverse health consequences on our large youth population that participate in sports would create ban unwanted negative social impact. This is a key reason for all stakeholders to give due attention to anti-doping and work in concert to tackle doping in our sports," he said.