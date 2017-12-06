Liberia: LFA Ethics Committee Suspends EC Woodson for Time Indefinite

The Ethics Committee of the Liberia Football Association yesterday announced the suspension of Executive Committee member Rochell Woodson for time indefinite.

According to a release from the FA, the decision is based on the failure of Madam Woodson to appear before the Ethics Committee to address complaints filed against her.

The release further said the Ethics Committee over the last few months has received three complaints against EC Woodson from both in and out of Liberia. The LFA release named the complaints against EC Woodson as being from the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association for interfering in the affairs of the association; a complaint filed by LISCR FC alleging that she has publicly stated her knowledge of massive fraud in the last LFA Elections held in Buchanan in March 2014; and a complaint filed by Malcolm Joseph, LFA Elections Committee Chairman alleging that he received US$30,000 from Cassell Kuoh, Sr. to compromise the LFA 2014 Elections in Buchanan.

Also in the release, the Chairman of the Ethics Committee, Atty. Medina Wesseh, described the allegations as grave and that they have serious effects on the integrity of the LFA.

The Ethics Committee Chairman in her communication said EC Woodson has blatantly refused to cooperate with all attempts to investigate matters before the committee and let the truth out to the public, for which the committee said in a letter to Woodson from Atty. Wesseh that it "is unable to fairly look into these matters on the principle of due process without hearing from you."

The Ethics Committee said it is constrained to indefinitely suspend Woodson from all football activities until these matters are heard and decided upon by it. "It is my fervent hope that you will cooperate with us by responding to these allegations to allow the Committee to properly look into these matters and bring them to closure," the LFA release quotes the Ethics Committee.