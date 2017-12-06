6 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Dec. 12

Casablanca — The criminal chamber of Casablanca's appeal court decided, on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the individuals accused of involvement in Al Hoceima events to Dec. 12, 2017.

The court will hold a hearing this Thursday to decide on bail petitions filed by the defence of the accused.

The hearing, which was held in the presence of all the suspects, both those in detention and on bail, their lawyers, their family members and the media, took place "under normal conditions," the public prosecutor at Casablanca's appeal court told the press.

At the beginning of the hearing, the defendants' lawyers made preliminary requests and raised formal defects on the preliminary enquiry and investigation procedures, he said, adding that the defense called for the summoning of some witnesses and judicial police officers.

Afterwards, one of the suspects requested to be taken to hospital after feeling unwell, he said, adding that after his transfer it turned out that he was in normal health conditions and was brought back to the courtroom.

The defense requested interim release for the suspects, which was rejected by the prosecutor's office, hence the court's decision to hold a hearing on Thursday to decide on these petitions, he said.

The suspects are facing several charges, including "undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts", "accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty", "shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and institutions", "participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest" and "holding unauthorized public rallies".

