Morocco: Portuguese PM Leaves Morocco After Two-Day Working Visit

Salé — Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa left Morocco on Tuesday afternoon following a two-day working visit.

At the Rabat-Salé airport, Costa and the delegation that accompanied him were seen off by head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

Costa reviewed a military detachment that paid the honors before being greeted by Delegate minister for administrative and civil service reform, Mohamed Ben Abdelkader, Portugal's ambassador to Morocco and the Moroccan ambassador to Lisbon.

During his visit to Morocco, Costa was accompanied by a large delegation that included cabinet members, senior officials and businessmen.

The Portuguese PM and El Othmani co-chaired the 13th session of the Morocco-Portugal high-level meeting.

On this occasion, the two countries inked 12 cooperation agreements in strategic fields with the aim of reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

Costa and El Othmani also attended the opening ceremony of the Morocco-Portugal economic forum in Rabat.