5 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Portuguese PM Leaves Morocco After Two-Day Working Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Salé — Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa left Morocco on Tuesday afternoon following a two-day working visit.

At the Rabat-Salé airport, Costa and the delegation that accompanied him were seen off by head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

Costa reviewed a military detachment that paid the honors before being greeted by Delegate minister for administrative and civil service reform, Mohamed Ben Abdelkader, Portugal's ambassador to Morocco and the Moroccan ambassador to Lisbon.

During his visit to Morocco, Costa was accompanied by a large delegation that included cabinet members, senior officials and businessmen.

The Portuguese PM and El Othmani co-chaired the 13th session of the Morocco-Portugal high-level meeting.

On this occasion, the two countries inked 12 cooperation agreements in strategic fields with the aim of reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

Costa and El Othmani also attended the opening ceremony of the Morocco-Portugal economic forum in Rabat.

Morocco

Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Dec. 12

The criminal chamber of Casablanca's appeal court decided, on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the individuals accused… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.