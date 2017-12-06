5 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: 15 Killed in Traffic Accidents Last Week

Rabat — Fifteen people were killed and 1,611 others were injured, including 73 seriously, in 1,207 traffic accidents that occurred in urban areas on Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, national police said on Tuesday.

These accidents were mainly ascribed to non-control of vehicles, non-respect of priority, excessive speeding and pedestrian and driver errors, the source pointed out in a statement.

A total of 42,474 traffic tickets were issued by the police during the same week.

The sum of fines paid by road traffic violators stood at around 5,951,050 dirhams, the same source said.

