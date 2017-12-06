6 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Wanderers Duo in Japan Botched Trials - Linje and Msosa Returning to Malawi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

Be Forward Wanderers strikers Jabulani Linje and Precious Msosa, trials with Japanese Second Division League side, Zaspa Kusatsu Gunma has been a flop as they have just been on sight-seeing tour other than kicking the ball.

The players, who have been in Japan for three weeks, confirmed they have not attended any trial as teams have gone on off-season holiday.

They have since been advised to return to Malawi.

"The only drawback us that we are not attending trials because we came at a time when the teams were going to off season. But the officials here have assured us that they will talk to our [Wanderers] officials to arrange that we should come agains during pre-season period," Linje told Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

"We only managed to train with just one team that had a game to finish the season," said Linje.

Linje said the duo are returning to Malawi on December 14 -abeilt frustrated.

He, however, said in terms of welfare everything is fine.

Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao, who earlier promised to ensure the players get to pick the most lucrative deal on offer, said the club will make fresh arrangements.

Last season, Wanderers also sent Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa to Japan for trials but the trip was marred by controversy.

Wanderers' sponsors, Be Forward Limited, host the players as part of the sponsorship agreement which involves an exchange of players. Japanese forward Genki Nakamura played for Wanderers in 2016.

Malawi

Speaker Refers Malawi 'Spy' Bill to Parliamentary Committee for Security

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has referred the gazetted National Intelligence Service Bill, with critics condemn… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.