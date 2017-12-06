Be Forward Wanderers strikers Jabulani Linje and Precious Msosa, trials with Japanese Second Division League side, Zaspa Kusatsu Gunma has been a flop as they have just been on sight-seeing tour other than kicking the ball.

The players, who have been in Japan for three weeks, confirmed they have not attended any trial as teams have gone on off-season holiday.

They have since been advised to return to Malawi.

"The only drawback us that we are not attending trials because we came at a time when the teams were going to off season. But the officials here have assured us that they will talk to our [Wanderers] officials to arrange that we should come agains during pre-season period," Linje told Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

"We only managed to train with just one team that had a game to finish the season," said Linje.

Linje said the duo are returning to Malawi on December 14 -abeilt frustrated.

He, however, said in terms of welfare everything is fine.

Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao, who earlier promised to ensure the players get to pick the most lucrative deal on offer, said the club will make fresh arrangements.

Last season, Wanderers also sent Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa to Japan for trials but the trip was marred by controversy.

Wanderers' sponsors, Be Forward Limited, host the players as part of the sponsorship agreement which involves an exchange of players. Japanese forward Genki Nakamura played for Wanderers in 2016.