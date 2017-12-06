6 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Step-Mum Accused of Scalding Daughter for Cooking Pancake

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chad Kitundu

A city businesswoman has been accused of mistreating her step-daughter just weeks after she joined her household.

The girl's parents separated and her dad subsequently remarried.

Her mother, who took up a job in the Middle East, initially left the girl under the custody of her grandmother.

According to a post on social media, the step-mum started living with the girl a few weeks ago after her husband brought her (the girl) to the city after she completed her primary education.

The young girl is said to have recently decided to cook pancakes for breakfast, but her step-mum had other ideas. She is said to have scalded the girl with hot tea on her right shoulder.

In before and after pictures shared on social media, the girl looks healthy when she was living with her grandmother and in the next one she looks thin and frail with an open wound on her shoulder.

Social media users are calling for the arrest of the step-mum and the return of the young girl to her grandmother.

Kenya

Scientists Blame Pollution for Resistance to Antibiotics

Global researchers have linked the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance to rampant environmental pollution. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.