Malawi Police are keeping in custody a 32 year old man,Notice Abumeli for murdering his neighbour in the central region district of Dedza and a 26 year old man, Charles Makomo in Phalombe for allegedly killing his 21 year old friend, Madalo Seliya.

In Dedza, Police have identified the deceased as Dada Kheva, 33, from Khomo village Traditional Authority (TA) Chilikumwendo in Dedza district.

According to Dedza Police Spokesperson, Edward Kabango, the deceased went for drinking spree with the suspect at Kabwazi trading centreand at around 5pm,they both returned home where Abumeli started beating his wife. Thisdid not please the deceased.

"We have been informed that the deceased got upset with what his friend was doing and he rushed to the suspect's house to separate them which got the suspect mad," he explained.

After successfully separating the fighting couple, another fight is said to have broke out between the deceased and the suspect.

Apparently, Abumeli was angry because the deceased intervened in his household affairs.

It was at this point, when the two were fighting when Notice stabbed the deceased on the neck andhe died on the spot.

Abumelihails from Khomo village TA Chilikumwendo and he will soon appear in court to answer murder charges.

In Phalombe, Police Public Relations Officer, Innocent Moses said the murder suspect was picked on Saturday.

He explained the incident happened when Makomo and the deceased, Seliya were coming from a drinking spree and while on the way they met the suspect's mother with her lover.

Moses pointed out that the sight angered the suspect that he immediately grabbed the mother and started beating her.

"Seeing this, the deceased Seliya attempted to stop his friend from beating his mother. However, this did not please the suspect who consequently produced a knife from his pocket and stabbed his friend in the chest," he narrated.

Moses added that Seliya was rushed to Chitekesa Health Centre for medical attention where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"Postmortem results showed that his death was caused by internal bleeding due to the stabbing. The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code," the Publicist indicated.

Mokomo hails from Mtaliwa Village while the deceased hailed from Nkomera village both in the area of Traditional Authority Jenala in the district.