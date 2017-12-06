Muslims in the country have been urged to participate in Public Affairs Committee (PAC) nationwide demonstrations on December 13 to push for the enactment of the Electoral Reforms Bills, including the 50+1 provision for electing the President.

Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi National Secretary General, Osman Karim and publicity secretary Sheikh Jafaar Kawinga, encouraged the Muslim community to come in large numbers and participate in the demonstrations.

Karima said PAC are pushing for genuine issues of national interest and Muslims are in full support of the protests, including any decision made by the quasi-religious body.

"As Muslims, we are in full support of the protests calling on all Muslims to join the protests,"Karim said.

Chancellor College political analyst Ernest Thindwa has also backed the decision, indicating that PAC as an organisation that represents people of all walks of life, it has every right to hold demonstrations as stipulated in the Constitution.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri has since assured the nation of a peaceful march.