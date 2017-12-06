Nigeria: Buhari Begins Two Days Visit to Kano Today

Kano — The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) yesterday stated that following the resurfacing of queues in some filing stations within Kano metropolis, the department has intensified monitoring and surveillance to curtail possible excesses by petroleum marketers ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to the state today.

Addressing newsmen in Kano, DPR's acting Controller Mr. Jezhi Paul Yaro stated that the move was to ensure that hoarding, diversion or under-dispensing of petroleum products was prevented.

He said it was disheartening that some marketing companies were trying to take advantage of the situation by engaging in unwholesome activities. Mr. Jezhi further stated that 64 stations had been visited so far, out of which four were sealed and appropriate sanctions imposed for various violations ranging from product hoarding, under-dispensing and outright diversion.

"We seize this opportunity to warn petroleum marketing companies to desist from sharp practices as severe weight of the law awaits any violators," the controller warned.