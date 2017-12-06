Zimbabwe: Telone Partners Huawei

TelOne Centre for Learning (TCfL) is now a certified Huawei Learning Partner after it received certification from the Chinese technology giant to train students in its courses and products. The certification process was held last week at the centre during a graduation ceremony of 163 students, who were conferred with diplomas in various telecommunications fields.

The graduation ceremony also witnessed the launch of seven new programmes at the centre, which is now a leading training institute for telecommunications students in the region and beyond. Huawei also certified the TCfL's trainers, who finished a training of trainers' course.

Information, Communication Technology and Cyber Security Permanent Secretary Dr Sam Kundishora received the certification plaque from Huawei representatives. Speaking during the event, Dr Kundishora said the certification was a huge development in the telecommunications sector.

"We will now be able to support most of the technology that we are implementing to support connectivity solutions across the country," he said.

Dr Kundishora hailed the partnership between Huawei and TelOne Centre for Learning.

"I am pleased to note that through the partnership, Huawei has already made in-roads in providing the necessary technical support, which has seen the training of trainers, who have just been certified today. These are the sort of partnerships that we as Government continue to encourage and value. Beyond selling technology to us as a country, they have been able to transfer critical skills required to maintain these new systems," he said.

TelOne managing director Mrs Chipo Mtasa said her organisation had been working quietly behind the scenes to come up with more contemporary technology training programmes.

"We have therefore managed to get into a relationship with Huawei, which is culminating in the launch of seven new diploma programmes, all of them Huawei certified. We are also proud to announce an additional four HEXCO certification which have also been added to our plate," she said.

The event was attended by diplomats, Huawei representatives and officials from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.