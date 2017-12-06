6 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girassol Farm Bets On Production Increase

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — At least 10.000 hectares of land have been cropped with varied products this year at Loge Grande locality- based fazenda Girassol, Nzeto municipality, northern Zaire province.

The cropping is currently being secured by 300 young Angolans, who in this agricultural project of private initiative have been producing vegetables and aromatic herbs.

The farm, which started operating in January 2016, was firstly employing 150 national workers, in the meantime this number doubled thanks to the increase of the cultivation area that is now of 87 hectares of land.

Speaking to Angop, the farm's managing partner, João Amaral, said the company intends to reach 1000 hectares of cultivation area until 2022, focusing on exportation, but without putting aside the domestic market.

For this purpose, he added, the company adopted the best existing techniques used worldwide for vegetable and aromatic herbs production that ensure better quality of products to be exported to the European market.

He also said that the first volume of products, whose destination was Portugal, has already been sent off as a primary experience.

Angola

SME Repatriates Over 30 Congolese Citizens

At least thirty nine citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo, including three ladies, were repatriated on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.