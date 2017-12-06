Angola: Girassol Farm Bets On Production Increase

Mbanza Kongo — At least 10.000 hectares of land have been cropped with varied products this year at Loge Grande locality- based fazenda Girassol, Nzeto municipality, northern Zaire province.

The cropping is currently being secured by 300 young Angolans, who in this agricultural project of private initiative have been producing vegetables and aromatic herbs.

The farm, which started operating in January 2016, was firstly employing 150 national workers, in the meantime this number doubled thanks to the increase of the cultivation area that is now of 87 hectares of land.

Speaking to Angop, the farm's managing partner, João Amaral, said the company intends to reach 1000 hectares of cultivation area until 2022, focusing on exportation, but without putting aside the domestic market.

For this purpose, he added, the company adopted the best existing techniques used worldwide for vegetable and aromatic herbs production that ensure better quality of products to be exported to the European market.

He also said that the first volume of products, whose destination was Portugal, has already been sent off as a primary experience.